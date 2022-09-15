Methodology Contact us Login

COVERAGE NOTE: World Pulp Monthly price rounding

September 15, 2022
By RISI Editors
Pricing notice

The World Pulp Monthly Table 5 has previously rounded all assessments to the nearest $5/tonne. However, to ensure consistency across Fastmarkets RISI products and platforms, going forward Table 5 will reflect the exact price published elsewhere.

The February NBSK China assessment originally published in World Pulp Monthly Table 5 February 26 at $880/tonne will be adjusted to $878/tonne as originally published in the Fastmarkets RISI portal, mobile App, PPI Pulp & Paper Week and PPI Asia. This does not reflect a change in the assessment.

For questions and comments, please contact pricing.risi@fastmarkets.com.

