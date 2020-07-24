Covid-19 doesn’t lessen Excellence winners’ shine

In view of the global health crisis, Fastmarkets moved online to announce the 2020 winners, but the excitement and anticipation surrounding the event were still palpable as hundreds of viewers signed on to participate in the virtual ceremony.

“We are pleased to recognize the exceptional work being done throughout the global steel supply chain to shine a spotlight on people and companies striving to improve. After all that search to be better, to become the best, lies at the heart of all successful businesses,” said Fastmarkets’ Alex Harrison, editorial and pricing director, metals and mining.

The 2020 awards attracted a record number of entrants. There were about 90 finalists from 71 companies in 23 categories, including new categories “that indicate the truly global reach of the industry and its supply chain, as well as categories that highlight innovation with key customers such as automakers and the commitment within companies to promote workplace diversity and inclusion critical to long-term success,” Harrison said.

In addition to the Fastmarkets Global Awards for Steel Excellence winners, John Ferriola, who recently retired as chairman and chief executive officer of Nucor Corp, was named Industry Advocate of the Year. In announcing the award, Philip K. Bell, president of the Steel Manufacturers Association, called Ferriola “a trusted thought leader for the US steel industry” as a key industry employee for more than 40 years.

The winners of the 11th annual Fastmarkets Global Awards for Steel Excellence are:



Best Innovation – Product: Bull Moose Tube

Best Innovation – Process: Cronimet Envirotec GmbH

Best Mergers & Acquisitions: Merfish United

Best Operational Improvements: Marcegaglia Ravenna SpA

Technology Provider of the Year: Fives

Financial Services Provider of the Year: Bank of America

Legal Services Provider of the Year: Wiley Rein LLP

Information Technology Services Provider of the Year: Fives and Marcegaglia Ravenna SpA (joint award)

Environmental Responsibility/Stewardship: SSAB Americas

Logistics/Transportation Provider of the Year: Ryder System, Inc.

North America Scrap Company of the Year: ICD Alloys and Metals

EMEA Scrap Company of the Year: RKG International FZC

Scrap Equipment Provider of the Year: Wendt Corp

Tube & Pipe Manufacturer of the Year: Borusan Mannesmann

Service Center – Large Company of the Year: Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co

Service Center – Small to Midsize Company of the Year: Flack Global Metals

Production/Processors/Fabricators of the Year: Precision Strip Inc

Global Steel Producer of the Year: Steel Dynamics Inc

Raw Materials/Consumables Company of the Year: Cronimet Envirotec GmbH

Workforce Diversity of the Year: ArcelorMittal Dofasco

Automotive Supplier of the Year: Gerdau Special Steel North America

Ferrous Trading Company of the Year: Crunch Risk

Exchange Company of the Year – Ferrous: Singapore Exchange Limited (SGX)

Nominations for the 12th annual Fastmarkets Global Awards for Steel Excellence will open in October 2020.