Covid-19: Fastmarkets Events update

After consultation with our partners and sponsors, we have taken the difficult decision to cancel the following events:



We have also postponed the following events to later in the year; we will announce new dates in due course:

Fastmarkets RISI International Woodfiber Resource and Trade Conference (was due to take place in April 2020, Lisbon, Portugal)

Fastmarkets RISI Asian Conference (was due to take place in May 2020, Shanghai, China)

In this period of unprecedented volatility, we are aware of the increasing concerns related to travel safety and the restrictions placed on corporate travel by many companies around the world.

We have not taken these decisions lightly but the well-being of our customers, partners and team is of paramount importance; we appreciate the trust they have placed in us in supporting these events.

We are now working hard to provide digital content for each of these events - we understand that this is a business-critical time for all organizations and we want to give you as much thought leadership from experts in our network as possible.

In the meantime, we will continue to work with partners across the industry to keep you up-to-date with Covid-19 developments so please keep checking the Fastmarkets blog for more information.