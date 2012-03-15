CRC imports into Turkey steady on price competition deadlock

Paragraph entered by Atlantic migration, in order for SteelFirst articles to display correctly on Metal Bulletin.

Prices for cold rolled coil imports into Turkey remained stable this week, as offers from Eastern Europe failed to undercut domestic offers, sources told Metal Bulletin.

Prices remain at $770-$780 per tonne cfr for April. Turkish customs charges 9% in import tax on top of this.

“From Romania and Russia we see that there are some better prices, although still around $790 per tonne from Russia,” said one importer, who did not complete any transactions this week.

“Ukraine is supplying better offers, at around $760 per tonne.”

Traders say they developed a bias towards local mills as improved market conditions in some of the exporting countries make mills and traders less likely to offer competitive prices to Turkish buyers.

“January and February have been almost dead, though there is perhaps some more activity now,” a second trader said.

Ben Roberts

broberts@metalbulletin.com

Twitter: @benroberts_mb