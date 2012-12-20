Crude steel output up 5.1% year-on-year in November, worldsteel says

Global production of crude steel was up 5.1% year-on-year in November, according to the World Steel Assn (worldsteel) on Thursday December 20.

Total production in the 62 countries reporting to worldsteel amounted to 122.7 million tonnes, up from 115.8 million tonnes in November 2011.

China’s total output rose to 57.5 million tonnes, up 13.7% from last year’s 50.6 million tonnes.

In other Asian countries, however, crude steel production was down, with Japan’s output decreasing by 2.3% to 8.5 million tonnes from 8.7 million tonnes and South Korea’s production down 2.7% year-on-year to 5.6 million tonnes, from 5.8 million tonnes last year.

Looking at the 27 member states of the European Union (EU), crude steel output decreased to 13.5 million tonnes, a reduction of 5.3% year-on-year from 14.3 million tonnes in 2011.

Europe’s largest producer, Germany saw its output remain broadly flat compared with November 2011 at 3.5 million tonnes.

Production of crude steel in Italy fell by 12.9% year-on-year to 2.2 million tonnes, while in France output was down 5.4% year-on-year to 1.3 million tonnes.

Spain’s output saw a sharp drop, falling by 14.2% to 1 million tonnes.

Outside the EU, Turkey produced 4.6% year-on-year more crude steel, coming to 3 million tonnes, compared with 2.9 million tonnes in November 2011.

Russia’s production decreased 0.7% year-on-year to 5.5 million tonnes from 5.6 million tonnes previously.

The USA suffered a year-on-year drop of 4.8% in crude steel production to 6.7 million tonnes, from 7 million tonnes last November.

Meanwhile, Brazil’s output continued to grow, up 2.4% year-on-year to 2.8 million tonnes, compared with 2.77 million tonnes in November 2011.

Wordlsteel’s 62 member states reported a combined capacity utilisation rate of 76.1%, down from 76.5% in October 2012.



