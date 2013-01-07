Crude steel output up in Guatemala, Cuba, down in Trinidad

Paragraph entered by Atlantic migration, in order for SteelFirst articles to display correctly on Metal Bulletin.

Guatemala produced 301,000 tonnes and Cuba 287,000 tonnes of crude steel between January and November 2012, both increases of 2%, according to Alacero’s figures.

Trinidad & Tobago and El Salvador, however, both recorded decreases, of 18% and 5% respectively, to 497,000 tonnes and 93,000 tonnes.

Alacero did not report crude steel figures for the other Central American and Caribbean countries.