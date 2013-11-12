Czech trade unions warn of strike at NWR coking coal mine

Paragraph entered by Atlantic migration, in order for SteelFirst articles to display correctly on Metal Bulletin.

The potential strike, which will involve 7,290 employees, will last for four hours on November 19, the full day of November 29, and the three days of December 4-6.

The employees have rejected a proposal for a new collective agreement for 2014-18 put forward by OKD management.

“The management aims to avoid a strike through continued negotiations this week, and to resolve any persisting issues to ensure a sustainable future for the company,” OKD ceo Jan Fabian said.

The miner had 13,068 employees in 2012, according to its website. Three trade unions represent its workers, the largest being the Assn of Miners’ Trade Unions, Sdružení Hornických Odboru.

NWR could not be reached for comment at the time of publication.

The parent company embarked on a wide-ranging cost-cutting exercise earlier this year, as it seeks to position itself as the leading European coking coal producer and marketer by 2017.

Last week, NWR reported a €50 million ($66.9 million) loss for the first nine months of 2013. It said earlier that it expects coal sales of 9.5 million tonnes this year, split equally between coking and thermal coal.