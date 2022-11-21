Decision to adjust Chicago turnings price

The adjustments to the ferrous scrap turnings price in Chicago will be made in December with the monthly pricing settlement.

The original notice for the 30-day consultation was published October 19.

The specifications for the affected scrap grade are as follows:

MB-STE-0234

Assessment: Machine shop turnings

Quality: Clean steel or wrought iron turnings, free of iron borings, nonferrous metals in a free state, scale, or excessive oil. May not include badly rusted or corroded stock.

Location: FOB US/Canada, specified city

Unit: USD per gross ton (Canadian cities in Canadian currency/net tons)

Publication: Monthly

Notes: ISRI Code: 219

To provide feedback on this proposal, or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter to the ferrous scrap assessments, please contact Sean Barry at pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading: FAO: Sean Barry re: Chicago turnings price.

To see all of Fastmarkets’ pricing methodology and specification documents, go to https://www.fastmarkets.com/methodology.