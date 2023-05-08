Methodology Contact us Login

Become a customer

Decision to amend Mexican ferrous scrap price publication time: pricing notice

Fastmarkets decided to change the publication time of the weekly assessment of Mexican ferrous scrap prices on Tuesdays to “between 2pm and 3pm New York time” from “by 2pm New York time.”

May 8, 2023
By Felipe Peroni
Scrap and secondaryPricing noticeFerrous scrap

The amendment will begin on Tuesday May 9 for all weekly Mexican ferrous scrap prices, which are listed in this methodology.

The decision comes after a 30-day consultation period that started on Tuesday April 4. It brings the publication times in line with other assessments in the region.

To provide feedback on this proposal or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter to these assessments, please contact Felipe Peroni by email at pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading: “FAO: Felipe Peroni re: Mexican scrap.”

To see all Fastmarkets pricing methodology and specification documents, go to https://www.fastmarkets.com/methodology.

What to read next
PriceNotice_Thumbnail_490x275.jpg
Proposal to discontinue assessment for 2ft rail crops in Chicago: pricing notice
Fastmarkets proposes to discontinue its consumer buying price for steel scrap rail crops 2ft max, delivered mill Chicago, due to a lack of liquidity.
May 8, 2023
 · 
Amy Hinton
PriceNotice_Thumbnail_490x275.jpg
Decision to adjust Cincinnati, Pittsburgh No1 bundles assessments: pricing notice
Following a 30-day consultation period, Fastmarkets has decided to realign its prices for No1 bundles in Cincinnati and Pittsburgh, including No1 industrial bundles in the latter market, effective with the May 2023 settlement.
May 8, 2023
 · 
Amy Hinton
PriceNotice_Thumbnail_490x275.jpg
Decision to adjust Pittsburgh, Cincinnati busheling assessments: pricing notice update
Fastmarkets has realigned its prices for No1 busheling in the Pittsburgh and Cincinnati markets effective with the May 2023 settlement.
May 8, 2023
 · 
Amy Hinton
PriceNotice_Thumbnail_490x275.jpg
Extension of consultation period on launch of South Korean black mass payable indicators
After assessing a high volume of market feedback, Fastmarkets is extending by one week the consultation period for its proposal to launch black mass payables indicators in the South Korean market.
May 5, 2023
 · 
Lee Allen
PriceNotice_Thumbnail_490x275.jpg
Open consultation on US CRC, HDG, steel plate methodologies: pricing notice
Fastmarkets is inviting feedback from the industry on the pricing methodologies for its FOB US mill price assessments for steel cold-rolled coil, hot-dipped galvanized coil and cut-to-length plate, as part of its annual methodology review process.
May 5, 2023
 · 
Grace Asenov
CME cobalt futures put spotlight on forward backwardation
LME nickel stocks at multi-year low
London Metal Exchange (LME) warehouse nickel stocks have reached their lowest point since 2007 on Wednesday May 3, following gradual withdrawals in recent weeks
May 5, 2023
 · 
Callum Perry
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
Proceed