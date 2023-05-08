Decision to amend Mexican ferrous scrap price publication time: pricing notice
Fastmarkets decided to change the publication time of the weekly assessment of Mexican ferrous scrap prices on Tuesdays to “between 2pm and 3pm New York time” from “by 2pm New York time.”
The amendment will begin on Tuesday May 9 for all weekly Mexican ferrous scrap prices, which are listed in this methodology.
The decision comes after a 30-day consultation period that started on Tuesday April 4. It brings the publication times in line with other assessments in the region.
To provide feedback on this proposal or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter to these assessments, please contact Felipe Peroni by email at pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading: “FAO: Felipe Peroni re: Mexican scrap.”
To see all Fastmarkets pricing methodology and specification documents, go to https://www.fastmarkets.com/methodology.