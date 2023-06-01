Methodology Contact us Login

Become a customer

Decision to delist Pittsburgh, Cleveland machine shop turnings assessments

Fastmarkets will discontinue its consumer buying price assessments for machine shop turnings in the Cleveland and Pittsburgh markets effective Tuesday June 6.

June 1, 2023
By Amy Hinton
Pricing notice

The decision has been made following a 30-day consultation period spanning from Thursday May 4 to Thursday June 1. The proposal to delist that grade in those markets was announced on May 4 following a sustained period of illiquidity. The original notice can he found here.

Price assessments for machine shop turnings in both Pittsburgh and Cleveland were suspended on May 6, 2022 and June 1, 2022 respectively on that basis. The original suspension notices can be found here and here.

Detailed specifications follow below.

MB-STE-0309 Steel scrap machine shop turnings, consumer buying price, delivered mill Pittsburgh
Quality: Clean steel or wrought iron turnings, free of iron borings, nonferrous metals in a free state, scale, or excessive oil. May not include badly rusted or corroded stock.
Location: Delivered mill, Pittsburgh
Unit: USD per gross ton
Publication: Monthly, typically before the 10th
Notes: ISRI Code: 219

MB-STE-0259 Steel scrap machine shop turnings, consumer buying price, delivered mill Cleveland
Quality: Clean steel or wrought iron turnings, free of iron borings, nonferrous metals in a free state, scale, or excessive oil. May not include badly rusted or corroded stock.
Location: Delivered mill, Cleveland
Unit: USD per gross ton
Publication: Monthly, typically before the 10th
Notes: ISRI Code: 219

All short-term forecasts associated with these prices produced by Fastmarkets, if any, will also be discontinued.

To provide feedback on these prices, or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data-submitter to the ferrous scrap assessments, please contact Amy Hinton at pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading: “FAO: Amy Hinton re: Pittsburgh/Cleveland machine shop turnings.”

To see all of Fastmarkets’ pricing methodology and specification documents, go to
https://www.fastmarkets.com/methodology.

What to read next
PriceNotice_Thumbnail_490x275.jpg
Decision to launch new European low-carbon FeCr price assessment
Fastmarkets has decided to proceed with the launch of a new European low carbon ferro-chrome price covering material with lower chrome content.
May 31, 2023
 · 
Claire Patel-Campbell
Pricing Notice
Fastmarkets FOEX decides to launch new PIX Containerboard price indices in the Gulf area – Final Decision
(PIX Pulp & Paper Indices) - Following a consultation period, Fastmarkets has made a decision on its proposal to launch PIX containerboard price indices, covering the main grades testliner and fluting, in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries on June 6.
May 31, 2023
PriceNotice_Thumbnail_490x275.jpg
Metals and mining
Proposal to increase frequency of Shanghai equivalent-grade copper cathode premium
Fastmarkets invites feedback on a proposal to increase the publication frequency of non-exchange-deliverable equivalent-grade (EQ) copper cathode premium, cif Shanghai, from once every two weeks to once every week.
May 31, 2023
 · 
Sally Zhang
Steel scrap - ferrous scrap - recycled steels
US Scrap Trends Outlook: June
The outlook for North American steel scrap prices has headed further into bearish territory ahead of June’s trade, with prices for all grades expected to fall again after a round of across-the-board decreases in May
May 30, 2023
 · 
Amy Hinton
PriceNotice_Thumbnail_490x275.jpg
Proposal to amend publication time of Fastmarkets’ China, Japan and South Korea ferro-chrome prices
Fastmarkets is inviting feedback on a change of publishing time for our ferro-chrome price in the Chinese domestic market as well as ferro-chrome import prices in Japan and South Korea, to 5-6pm Shanghai time from 2-3pm London time.
May 30, 2023
 · 
Tina Tong
PriceNotice_Thumbnail_490x275.jpg
Proposal to amend publishing time of Fastmarkets’ China manganese alloy, manganese ore prices
Fastmarkets is inviting feedback on a proposal change the publishing time for our silico-manganese, ferro-manganese and manganese ore port prices in China, to 5-6pm Shanghai time from 2-3pm London time.
May 30, 2023
 · 
Tina Tong
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
Proceed