Decision to discontinue US titanium prices: pricing notice

The code, name current specifications for the affected markets are as follows:

MB-TI-0004 Titanium ingot 6AI-4V, fob shipping point US, $/lb

Quality: 6Al-4V (Aluminum 6%, vanadium 4%, titanium remainder)

Location: fob shipping point

Unit: US dollars per pound

Publication: Quarterly

MB-TI-0005 Titanium plate alloy AMS 4911, fob shipping point US, $/lb

Quality: AMS 4911 ½ inch x 48 inch x 120 inch

Location: fob shipping point

Unit: US dollars per pound

Publication: Quarterly

MB-TI-0006 Titanium bar alloy AMS 4928, fob shipping point US, $/lb

Quality: AMS 4928, 1-inch diameter

Location: fob shipping point

Unit: US dollars per pound

Publication: Quarterly

MB-TI-0007 Titanium plate commercially pure, fob shipping point US, $/lb

Quality: ASTM-B265 Grade 2, ½ inch x 96 inch x 240 inch

Location: fob shipping point

Unit: US dollars per pound

Publication: Quarterly

MB-TI-0008 Titanium sheet commercially pure, fob shipping point US, $/lb

Quality: ASTM-B265 Grade 2, 1/8 inch x 36 inch x 96 inch

Unit: US dollars per pound

Location: fob shipping point

Publication: Quarterly

The consultation period for this price discontinuation began on Thursday March 9 and ended on Monday April 10, with changes effective immediately.

To provide feedback on this proposal, or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter to this assessment, please contact Grace Asenov by email at: pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading: “FAO: Grace Asenov re: US Titanium.”

