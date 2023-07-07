Decision to reinstate US titanium price

Five quarterly US titanium prices were delisted in April 2023 following a 30-day notice period due to low market liquidity.

Effective Friday July 7, Fastmarkets has reinstated the following price based on interest and support from the aerospace industry, following a 30-day notice period:

MB-TI-0004: Titanium ingot 6AI-4V, fob shipping point US, $/lb

Quality: 6Al-4V (aluminum 6%, vanadium 4%, titanium remainder)

Location: fob shipping point

Unit: US dollars per lb

Publication: Quarterly on the 10th of the month by 5pm New York time

The price will next be assessed on Monday July 10. The last assessment for this market was on October 10, meaning there will be a permanent gap in the data for the assessments that would have been on January 10 and April 10. The prices were not updated on schedule on January 10 due to an editorial error.

In addition, the following four quarterly titanium prices were delisted due to lack of market liquidity, but could be reinstated if there is interest and support from the market:

MB-TI-0005: Titanium plate alloy AMS 4911, fob shipping point US, $/lb

Quality: AMS 4911 ½in x 48in x 120in

Location: fob shipping point

Unit: US dollars per lb

Publication: Quarterly

MB-TI-0006: Titanium bar alloy AMS 4928, fob shipping point US, $/lb

Quality: AMS 4928, 1in diameter

Location: fob shipping point

Unit: US dollars per lb

Publication: Quarterly

MB-TI-0007: Titanium plate commercially pure, fob shipping point US, $/lb

Quality: ASTM-B265 Grade 2, ½in x 96in x 240in

Location: fob shipping point

Unit: US dollars per lb

Publication: Quarterly

MB-TI-0008: Titanium sheet commercially pure, fob shipping point US, $/lb

Quality: ASTM-B265 Grade 2, 1/8in x 36in x 96in

Unit: US dollars per lb

Location: fob shipping point

Publication: Quarterly

The consultation period for these potential reinstatements will end on Friday September 1, and an update will be posted on that day.

To provide feedback on this reinstatement or potential reinstatements, or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter, please contact Grace Asenov by email at: pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading: “FAO: Grace Asenov re: US titanium.”

To see all Fastmarkets pricing methodology and specification documents, go to https://www.fastmarkets.com/methodology.

