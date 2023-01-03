Decision to update US stainless scrap prices

The update consists of a number of steps, including the consolidation of price assessments for stainless steel scrap in the United States.

Rather than a range for each individual city for the broker/processor buying prices Fastmarkets reviews, a single delivered processor price for each grade is now published for the United States, with that price based off an assessment of the various inputs Fastmarkets receives. The name for these markets will also be changed to processor buying prices. The frequency of the market assessment will remain weekly on Tuesday.

For stainless steel scrap dealer buying prices, Fastmarkets has consolidate the US cities it assesses into a single US price, delivered yard, across all grades. Dealer buying prices will continue to be assessed every other Tuesday of each month or every other Wednesday of each month.

Fastmarkets has delisted its current set of stainless steel scrap export yard buying prices and dealer buying prices for Montreal, Canada, due to a lack of liquidity.

The changes took place on January 1, 2023.

The monthly stainless steel scrap consumer buying prices will continue to be published and are unaffected by these changes.

The original notice for the 30-day consultation was published on September 19.

The following prices are affected by the changes:

Stainless steel scrap broker/processor buying prices

Assessment: 316 solids, clips

Quality: Nickel 10.00-14.00%, chromium 16.00-18.00%, molybdenum 2.00-3.00%, manganese max. 2.00%, carbon max. 0.08%

Location: Delivered processor, US, specified city

Unit: US cents per pound/USD per gross ton

Publication: Once a week. Tuesday

Assessment: 304 solids, clips

Quality: Nickel min. 7.00%, chromium min. 16.00%, molybdenum max. 0.50%, copper max. 0.50%, phosphorus max. 0.45%, sulfur max. 0.30%

Location: Delivered processor, US, specified city

Unit: US cents per pound/USD per gross ton

Publication: Once a week. Tuesday

Assessment: 304 turnings

Quality: Nickel min. 7.00%, chromium min. 16.00%

Location: Delivered processor, US, specified city

Unit: US cents per pound/USD per gross ton

Publication: Once a week. Tuesday

Assessment: 430 bundles

Quality: Chromium 16.00-18.00%, manganese 1.00%, silicon 1.00%

Location: Delivered processor, US, specified city

Unit: US cents per pound/USD per gross ton

Publication: Once a week. Tuesday

Assessment: 430 turnings

Quality: Chromium 16.00-18.00%, manganese 1.00%, silicon 1.00%

Location: Delivered processor, US, specified city

Unit: US cents per pound/USD per gross ton

Publication: Once a week. Tuesday

Assessment: 409 bundles

Quality: Chromium 11.00%

Location: Delivered processor, US, specified city

Unit: US cents per pound/USD per gross ton

Publication: Once a week. Tuesday

Assessment: 409 turnings

Quality: Chromium 11.00%

Location: Delivered processor, US, specified city

Unit: US cents per pound/USD per gross ton

Publication: Once a week. Tuesday

Stainless steel scrap dealer buying prices

Assessment: 316 clips and solids

Quality: Nickel 10.00-14.00%, chromium 16.00-18.00%, molybdenum 2.00-3.00%, manganese max. 2.00%, carbon max. 0.08%

Location: Delivered yard, US/Canada, specified city

Unit: US cents per pound/USD per gross ton (Canadian cities in Canadian currency)

Publication: Every other Tuesday of each month

Assessment: 304 solids, clips

Quality: Nickel min. 7.00%, chromium min. 16.00%, molybdenum max. 0.50%, copper max. 0.50%, phosphorus max. 0.45%, sulfur max. 0.30%

Location: Delivered yard, US/Canada, specified city

Unit: US cents per pound/USD per gross ton (Canadian cities in Canadian currency)

Publication: Every other Tuesday of each month

Assessment: 304 turnings

Quality: Nickel min. 7.00%, chromium min. 16.00%

Location: Delivered yard, US/Canada, specified city

Unit: US cents per pound/USD per gross ton (Canadian cities in Canadian currency)

Publication: Every other Tuesday of each month

Assessment: 304 new clips

Quality: Prompt industrial scrap, nickel min. 7.00%, chromium min. 16.00%, molybdenum max. 0.50%, copper max. 0.50%, phosphorus max. 0.45%, sulfur max 0.30%

Location: Delivered yard, US/Canada, specified city

Unit: US cents per pound/USD per gross ton (Canadian cities in Canadian currency)

Publication: Every other Tuesday of each month

Assessment: 430 new clips

Quality: Prompt industrial scrap, chromium 16.00-18.00%, manganese 1.00%, silicon 1.00%

Location: Delivered yard, US/Canada, specified city

Unit: US cents per pound/USD per gross ton (Canadian cities in Canadian currency)

Publication: Every other Tuesday of each month

Discontinued

Export Yard Buying:

Assessment: 304 solids, clips

Quality: Nickel min. 7.00%, chromium min. 16.00%, molybdenum max. 0.50%, copper max. 0.50%, phosphorus max. 0.45%, sulfur max 0.30%

Location: Delivered mill, US, specified city Unit: US cents per pound/USD per gross ton

Publication: Once a week, Tuesday

Assessment: 304 turnings

Quality: Nickel min. 7.00%, chromium min. 16.00%

Location: Delivered mill, US, specified city

Unit: US cents per pound/USD per gross ton

Publication: Once a week, Tuesday

Assessment: 304 turnings

Quality: Nickel min. 7.00%, chromium min. 16.00%

Location: Delivered mill, US, specified city

Unit: US cents per pound/USD per gross ton

Publication: Once a week, Tuesday

Dealer Buying Prices Montreal:

MB-STS-0128

Assessment: 316 clips and solids

Quality: Nickel 10.00-14.00%, chromium 16.00-18.00%, molybdenum 2.00-3.00%, manganese max. 2.00%, carbon max. 0.08%

Location: Delivered yard, US/Canada, specified city

Unit: US cents per pound/USD per gross ton (Canadian cities in Canadian currency)

Publication: Every other Tuesday of each month

MB-STS-0129

Assessment: 304 solids, clips

Quality: Nickel min. 7.00%, chromium min. 16.00%, molybdenum max. 0.50%, copper max. 0.50%, phosphorus max. 0.45%, sulfur max. 0.30%

Location: Delivered yard, US/Canada, specified city

Unit: US cents per pound/USD per gross ton (Canadian cities in Canadian currency)

Publication: Every other Tuesday of each month

MB-STS-0130

Assessment: 304 turnings

Quality: Nickel min. 7.00%, chromium min. 16.00%

Location: Delivered yard, US/Canada, specified city

Unit: US cents per pound/USD per gross ton (Canadian cities in Canadian currency)

Publication: Every other Tuesday of each month

MB-STS-0131

Assessment: 304 new clips

Quality: Prompt industrial scrap, nickel min. 7.00%, chromium min. 16.00%, molybdenum max. 0.50%, copper max. 0.50%, phosphorus max. 0.45%, sulfur max 0.30%

Location: Delivered yard, US/Canada, specified city

Unit: US cents per pound/USD per gross ton (Canadian cities in Canadian currency)

Publication: Every other Tuesday of each month

To provide feedback on this proposal, or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter to the stainless steel scrap assessments, please contact Sean Barry at pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading: “FAO: Sean Barry re: stainless scrap.”

To see all of Fastmarkets’ pricing methodology and specification documents, go to https://www.fastmarkets.com/methodology.