Delay in July ferrous scrap settlements

The markets not settled by Monday July 10 include:

• Ferrous scrap domestic consumer buying prices, Hamilton, Ontario

• Ferrous scrap domestic consumer buying prices, Montreal

Negotiations continue, and Fastmarkets will ensure the outstanding markets are settled as soon as the requisite information is made available.

To provide feedback on this notice, please contact Amy Hinton by email at pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading: “FAO: Amy Hinton, re: scrap prices.”

To see all of Fastmarkets’ pricing methodology and specification documents, go to https://www.fastmarkets.com/methodology.

