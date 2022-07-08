Delay to July ferrous scrap settlements

The markets not settled by Sunday July 10 include:

• Ferrous scrap domestic consumer buying prices, Philadelphia

• Ferrous scrap domestic consumer buying prices, Houston

• Ferrous scrap consumer buying trend, Houston

• Ferrous scrap domestic consumer buying prices, Hamilton, Ontario

• Ferrous scrap domestic consumer buying prices, Montreal

The delay in settling these markets comes with buyers and sellers unable to agree on prices within the traditional timeframe. Negotiations continue, and Fastmarkets will ensure these remaining markets are settled as soon as the information is made available.

To provide feedback on this notice, please contact Sean Barry by email at pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading: “FAO: Sean Barry, re: scrap prices.”

To see all of Fastmarkets’ pricing methodology and specification documents, go to https://www.fastmarkets.com/methodology.