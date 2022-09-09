Methodology Contact us Login

Delay to US domestic ferrous scrap settlement for September

Fastmarkets advises that some monthly regional ferrous scrap markets have not settled for September. Fastmarkets typically settles these markets on or before the 10th of the month.

September 9, 2022
By Sean Barry
Pricing noticeFerrous scrap

The prices not settled by Saturday September 10 include:

• Ferrous scrap dealer selling prices, Houston
• Ferrous scrap consumer buying prices, Houston
• Ferrous scrap consumer buying trend, Houston
• Ferrous scrap domestic consumer buying prices, Hamilton, Ontario
• Ferrous scrap domestic consumer buying prices, Montreal

The delay in settling these markets comes because buyers and sellers were unable to agree prices within the traditional timeframe. Negotiations continue and Fastmarkets will ensure these remaining markets are settled as soon as the information is made available.

To provide feedback on this notice, please contact Sean Barry by email at pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading: FAO: Sean Barry, re: Scrap prices.

To see all of Fastmarkets’ pricing methodology and specification documents, go to https://www.fastmarkets.com/methodology.

What to read next
Proposal to adjust St Louis turnings price [update]
Following a consultation period and market feedback, Fastmarkets is realigning its dealer selling price for ferrous scrap machine shop turnings in St Louis, effective from the September 2022 monthly settlement.
September 9, 2022
 · 
Sean Barry
Proposal to adjust Alabama bundles, busheling prices [update]
Following a consultation period and market feedback, Fastmarkets has realigned its consumer buying prices for No1 bundles and No1 busheling scrap in Alabama, effective from the September 2022 monthly settlement.
September 9, 2022
 · 
Sean Barry
Steel prices unlikely to rally significantly in near term: analysts
Steel prices in the United States are unlikely to return to last year’s highs over the next year due to incoming steel capacity and falling raw materials prices, which could affect steel mills’ profitability, analysts told Fastmarkets
September 2, 2022
 · 
Alesha Alkaff
Correction to US West Coast ferrous scrap export index
Fastmarkets’ calculation of its steel scrap HMS 1&2 (80:20), export index, fob Los Angeles was published incorrectly on Wednesday August 31 due to a reporting error.
September 1, 2022
 · 
Sean Barry
Metals and mining
Delayed publication of battery grade lithium hydroxide, lithium carbonate cif China, Japan & Korea prices
The publication of Fastmarkets’ battery grade lithium hydroxide and lithium carbonate cif China, Japan & Korea spot prices was delayed on Thursday September 1, due to a reporting team error.
September 1, 2022
Metals and mining
Discontinuation of Fastmarkets’ price assessment for Black Sea steel plate exports
Fastmarkets has discontinued its price assessment for steel heavy plate, 8-50mm, export, fob Black Sea, CIS (MB-STE-0013), due to a substantial reduction in market activity.
September 1, 2022
 · 
Marina Shulga
