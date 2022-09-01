Delayed publication of battery grade lithium hydroxide, lithium carbonate cif China, Japan & Korea prices

The following prices were published at 16:00 London time rather than the scheduled time of 13:00.

MB-LI-0033 Lithium hydroxide monohydrate LiOH.H2O 56.5% LiOH min, battery grade, spot price cif China, Japan & Korea

MB-LI-0029 Lithium carbonate 99.5% Li2CO3 min, battery grade, spot prices cif China, Japan & Korea, $/kg

The Fastmarkets Dashboard and database have both since been updated.

To obtain more information, provide feedback on the delayed publication of this assessment, or if you would like to provide information by becoming a data submitter to this assessment, please contact Justin Yang by email at pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading “FAO: Justin Yang: Lithium carbonate and hydroxide cif CJK.”

To see all Fastmarkets’ pricing methodology and specification documents, please go to: https://www.metalbulletin.com/prices/pricing-methodology

