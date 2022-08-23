Delayed publication of chromite prices, fob South Africa
The publication of Fastmarkets’ chromite prices, fob South Africa was delayed on Tuesday August 23 due to a reporter error.
The following prices were published at 16:16 London time rather than the scheduled time of 16:00:
MB-CHR-0001 - Chromite, chemical, 46% Cr2O3 min, wet bulk, fob South Africa, $/tonne
MB-CHR-0004 - Chromite, foundry, 45.8% Cr2O3 min, wet bulk, fob South Africa, $/tonne (inferred)
MB-CHR-0005 - Chromite, foundry, 46% Cr2O3 min, wet bulk, fob South Africa, $/tonne
MB-CHR-0006 - Chromite, refractory grade, 46% Cr2O3 min, wet bulk, fob South Africa, $/tonne (inferred)
MB-CHR-0009 - Chromite, foundry, 46% Cr2O3 min, dried and bagged, fob South Africa, $/tonne
Fastmarkets’ Dashboard and database have both since been updated.
To obtain more information, provide feedback on the delayed publication of this assessment, or if you would like to provide information by becoming a data submitter to this assessment, please contact Justin Yang by email at pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading “FAO: Justin Yang: Chromite fob South Africa.”
To see all Fastmarkets’ pricing methodology and specification documents, please go to: https://www.metalbulletin.com/prices/pricing-methodology.