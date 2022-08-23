Delayed publication of copper EQ premium, cif Europe

The assessment for MB-CU-0411, copper EQ cathode premium, cif Europe was published at 16.17 London time, rather than the scheduled time of 16.00.

The Fastmarkets Dashboard and database have both since been updated.

To obtain more information, provide feedback on the delayed publication of this assessment, or if you would like to provide information by becoming a data submitter to this assessment, please contact Callum Perry by email at pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading “FAO: Callum Perry: copper EQ Europe.”

To see all Fastmarkets’ pricing methodology and specification documents, please go to: https://www.metalbulletin.com/prices/pricing-methodology

