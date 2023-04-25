Methodology Contact us Login

Delayed publication of domestic Chinese ferro-chrome prices on April 25: pricing notice

The publication of Fastmarkets’ Chinese domestic ferro-chrome prices was delayed on Tuesday April 25 due to a technical issue.

April 25, 2023
By Claire Patel-Campbell
Pricing noticeFerro-chrome

The publication of the affected prices was delayed for approximately one hour and 34 minutes today. Fastmarkets’ pricing database, MInD, has since been updated.

The following prices were published late:

MB-FEC-0006 Ferro-chrome spot 6-8% C, basis 50% Cr, ddp China, yuan/tonne
MB-FEC-0005 Ferro-chrome contract 6-8% C, basis 50% Cr, ddp China, yuan/tonne

We are aware that other prices have also been subject to technical issues that caused delays to their publication. We continue to investigate these and will publish further notices as appropriate.

For more information or to provide feedback on the delayed publication of this price or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter to this price, please contact Tina Tong by email at: pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading “FAO: Tina Tong re Chinese domestic ferro-chrome prices.”

To see all Fastmarkets’ pricing methodology and specification documents, go to https://www.fastmarkets.com/methodology.

April 25, 2023
April 25, 2023
April 25, 2023
April 25, 2023
April 25, 2023
April 25, 2023
