Delayed publication of inferred alumina price

The publication of Fastmarkets’ inferred alumina index for Thursday September 15 was delayed due to a technical error

September 20, 2022
By pricing@fastmarkets.com
Pricing noticeAlumina

The Fastmarkets MInD database has since been updated.

The alumina index inferred, fob Brazil (MB-ALU-0010) for Thursday has been published as $389.10 per dry metric tonne.

For more information, to provide feedback on the delayed publication, or if you would like to become a data submitter to this price, please contact pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading: alumina inferred price.

To see all of Fastmarkets’ pricing methodology and specification documents, click here.

