Delayed publication of inferred alumina price

The Fastmarkets MInD database has since been updated.

The alumina index inferred, fob Brazil (MB-ALU-0010) for Thursday has been published as $389.10 per dry metric tonne.

For more information, to provide feedback on the delayed publication, or if you would like to become a data submitter to this price, please contact pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading: alumina inferred price.

