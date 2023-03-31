Delayed publication of manganese ore seaborne prices on March 31: pricing notice
The publication of Fastmarkets’ manganese ore seaborne indices for Friday March 31 was delayed due to inputting errors in the data submission process.
The publication of the affected prices was delayed for 24 minutes. Fastmarkets’ pricing database, MInD, has since been updated.
The following indices were published late:
MB-MNO-0001 Manganese ore index, 44% Mn, cif Tianjin, $/dmtu
MB-MNO-0002 Manganese ore index, 37% Mn, fob Port Elizabeth, $/dmtu
MB-MNO-0003 Manganese ore index, 37% Mn, cif Tianjin, $/dmtu
For more information or to provide feedback on the delayed publication of this price or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter to this price, please contact Holly Chant by email at: pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading "FAO: Holly Chant, re Manganese ore".
