Delayed publication of steel billet, cfr China

The publication of Fastmarkets’ steel billet, import, cfr China price assessment for Tuesday August 23 was delayed this week and was instead published on Wednesday August 24.

August 24, 2022
By Lee Allen
Pricing noticeSteel

The delayed publication of the assessment for MB-STE-0890, steel billet, import, cfr China was due to a reporter error.

The Fastmarkets Dashboard and database have both since been updated.

To obtain more information or to provide feedback on the delayed publication of this assessment, or if you would like to provide information by becoming a data submitter to this assessment, please contact Lee Allen by email at pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading “FAO: Lee Allen: cfr China steel billet.”

To see all Fastmarkets’ pricing methodology and specification documents, please go to: https://www.metalbulletin.com/prices/pricing-methodology

