Delayed publication of US prices
Due to a general technical issue, the publication of a number of Fastmarkets’ US price assessments and indexes were delayed on Thursday, March 9.
For more information or to provide feedback on the delayed publication of these prices, please contact Fastmarkets by email at: pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading “FAO: Delayed US price assessments.”
To see all Fastmarkets’ pricing methodology and specification documents go to https://www.fastmarkets.com/methodology.