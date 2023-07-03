Methodology Contact us Login

DELAYED PUBLICATION PRICING NOTICE: Delayed publication Nonwovens Price Watch

(Fastmarkets RISI) - The publication schedule of Fastmarkets’ Nonwovens Price Watch for July 5, 2023, has been changed to July 12, 2023. The Nonwovens Price Watch and Nonwovens Price Bulletin will both publish on July 12, 2023.

July 3, 2023
Pricing noticeNonwovens

For more information or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter, please contact William Perritt by email at wperritt@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading “FAO: William Perritt, re: Nonwovens.”

To see all Fastmarkets RISI pricing methodology and specification documents see here.

To see all Fastmarkets RISI pricing notice please see here.

