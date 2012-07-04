Dillinger Hütte begins construction of plant for wind turbine production

Paragraph entered by Atlantic migration, in order for SteelFirst articles to display correctly on Metal Bulletin.

The new plant, which will be located in Nordenham in Lower Saxony, Germany, will provide steel for offshore wind farms.

“The expansion of offshore wind power plays a crucial role in the implementation of energy policy,” Dillinger Hütte ceo Karlheinz Blessing said.

“By opting to construct this new plant in Nordenham, we are responding to the high demand for wind energy in the area,” he added.

“Nordenham, which [close to] the North Sea, is perfectly placed logistically for such projects – both for the production of the plate needed for the farms and then for the delivery of the plate to the parks themselves,” Blessing commented.

The plant, according to Dillinger Hütte, will be able to reach full production capacity by 2017.

