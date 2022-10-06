Methodology Contact us Login

Become a customer

Direct-reduced iron ore pellet premium falls at the start of October on oversupply

The premium for direct-reduced (DR) iron ore pellet for shipment in October-December has dropped, mainly on oversupply, sources said in late September

October 6, 2022
By Marina Shulga
Steel raw materialsIron oreIron

Most buyers have secured their DR pellet supply in the fourth quarter with a premium of $75.60 per tonne, a decline of $19.40 per tonne from the previous quarter.

“The premium went down that much amid higher supply, from Samarco and Ferrexpo mainly, while demand is not good,” one buyer from North Africa said.

The larger supply caused greater availability in the spot market, another source said.

Sources have estimated the premium in the spot market to be $60-65 per tonne.

In September, the premium remained at $95 per tonne.

Fastmarkets’ monthly assessment of the iron ore DR-grade pellet premium to 65% Fe fines index, Middle East reference was $95 per tonne on Friday September 30, unchanged from a month on month.

Fastmarkets’ calculation of the index for iron ore, 65% Fe Brazil-origin fines, cfr Qingdao which has been used as the basis for DR pellet premium contracts since 2019, averaged $110.70 per tonne in September, down by 5.81% from an average of $117.53 per tonne in August.

What to read next
New black metallic sedan car in spotlight. Modern desing, brandless.
Thyssenkrupp partners with Mubea on low-carbon steel deliveries from 2026
German industrial group Thyssenkrupp has signed an agreement with automotive parts supplier Mubea for low-carbon steel deliveries from 2026
October 6, 2022
 · 
Julia Bolotova
PriceNotice_Thumbnail_490x275.jpg
Proposal to discontinue converted price assessment
Fastmarkets proposes to discontinue the converted price assessments for the following markets:
October 3, 2022
 · 
Barbara O’Donovan
PriceNotice_Thumbnail_490x275.jpg
Discontinuation of Fastmarkets’ converted price assessments
Fastmarkets has discontinued the following converted price assessments:
October 3, 2022
 · 
Barbara O’Donovan
Pricing Notice
Iron ore
Proposal to amend Fastmarkets’ 62% Fe Iron Ore Port Index specifications
Fastmarkets is proposing to amend the index specifications of its 62% Fe iron ore port index to more closely reflect the chemical composition of mainstream mid-grade ores produced from Australia’s Pilbara region.
October 3, 2022
 · 
Jane Fan
PriceNotice_Thumbnail_490x275.jpg
Fastmarkets invites feedback on its audited non-ferrous methodologies, as part of the annual review process.
The consultation, which is open until October 28, 2022, seeks to ensure that our audited methodologies and price specifications continue to reflect the physical markets for alumina, aluminium, cobalt, copper, lithium and manganese ore, in compliance with the International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO) principles for Price Reporting Agencies (PRAs). This includes all elements of our pricing process, our price specifications and publication frequency.
September 30, 2022
 · 
Alice Mason
PriceNotice_Thumbnail_490x275.jpg
Open consultation on Fastmarkets’ non-ferrous materials methodology
Fastmarkets is inviting feedback from the industry on its pricing methodology and product specifications for non-ferrous materials, as part of its announced annual methodology review process.
September 30, 2022
 · 
Juliet Walsh
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
Proceed