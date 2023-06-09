Discontinuation of blended BCTMP assessment in East Asia – final decision
(PPI Asia) - Following a consultation period that began June 3, 2022. Fastmarkets has decided to discontinue assessments for blended bleached chemi-thermomechanical pulp (BCTMP) for East Asia (price ID 685). The last assessment for the grade was published on May 26.
As stated in the open consultation, the blended BCTMP assessment is discontinued to reflect the current market situation.
For more information on Fastmarkets RISI pricing methodology and specification documents, please see here.