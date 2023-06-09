Methodology Contact us Login

Become a customer

Discontinuation of blended BCTMP assessment in East Asia – final decision

(PPI Asia) - Following a consultation period that began June 3, 2022. Fastmarkets has decided to discontinue assessments for blended bleached chemi-thermomechanical pulp (BCTMP) for East Asia (price ID 685). The last assessment for the grade was published on May 26.

June 9, 2023
Pricing noticePulp

As stated in the open consultation, the blended BCTMP assessment is discontinued to reflect the current market situation.

For more information on Fastmarkets RISI pricing methodology and specification documents, please see here.

What to read next
End grain wood
Could mass timber solve the US housing crisis?
Sustainable, aesthetically pleasing and efficient to construct, mass timber could be an attractive option for an uncertain market
June 9, 2023
 · 
the Fastmarkets team
Pile of Wood Chips at Factory
Zhejiang Jingxing fires up 800,000 tpy recycled brown pulp capacity in Malaysia
The recycled pulp project is one of the many overseas investments by Chinese board producers to secure high-quality recycled fiber supply
June 8, 2023
 · 
Shawn Wang
PriceNotice_Thumbnail_490x275.jpg
Launch of European domestic Green Steel prices
Fastmarkets has launched two new Green Steel prices for the European domestic market, starting Thursday June 8.
June 8, 2023
 · 
Ross Yeo
PriceNotice_Thumbnail_490x275.jpg
Correction to LME-traded base metals rand fixing prices
Fastmarkets has corrected the rand fixing prices for LME-traded base metals, which were published incorrectly on Tuesday June 6 due to a technical error.
June 8, 2023
 · 
pricing@fastmarkets.com
PriceNotice_Thumbnail_490x275.jpg
Decision to discontinue 2ft rail crops Chicago assessment
Fastmarkets will discontinue its consumer buying assessment for steel scrap rail crops 2ft max, delivered mill Chicago, effective July 1 amid a sustained lack of liquidity for that grade in that market.
June 7, 2023
 · 
Amy Hinton
PriceNotice_Thumbnail_490x275.jpg
Final decision on open consultation on methodology for US Midwest ferrous scrap indices
Fastmarkets has, in line with our annual methodology review process, concluded a consultation that opened on May 4, 2023, inviting feedback on our methodology for our US Midwest ferrous scrap indices.
June 7, 2023
 · 
Sean Barry
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
Proceed