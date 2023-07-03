Discontinuation of UK rotogravure SC and LWC pricing and change to UK 40-g newsprint pricing: Final Decision

As part of the same consultation, since the sale prices of 40-g newsprint in the UK are now frequently quoted directly during price research, Fastmarkets RISI has decided to report 40-g newsprint prices in the UK directly rather than basing them off 42.5-g newsprint via a half-yield formula.

Fastmarkets RISI did not receive any negative feedback to these proposed changes. As a result, the last assessments for the LWC and SC rotogravure grades and the last derived assessment for 40-g newsprint prices were published on June 8.

UK graphic paper grades impacted:

432 Newsprint, 40 g, UK, £/tonne

435 Supercalendared-A (SC-A) Rotogravure Reels, 52 g, UK, £/tonne

7 Supercalendared-A (SC-A) Rotogravure Reels, 56 g, UK, £/tonne

15 Lightweight Coated (LWC) Rotogravure Reels, 60 g, UK, £/tonne

The following derived Euro prices for the latter three grades are also being discontinued:

12011 SC rotogravure reels 56 g, UK, Euro/tonne

12012 SC rotogravure reels 52 g, UK, Euro/tonne

12016 LWC rotogravure reels 60 g, UK, Euro/tonne

To provide feedback on this discontinuation, please contact Steve Sachoff by email at: pricing.risi@fastmarkets.com.

Please add the subject heading FAO: Steve Sachoff, re: UK mechanical paper prices.

To see all Fastmarkets RISI pricing methodology and specification documents see here.

To see all Fastmarkets RISI pricing notices please see here.