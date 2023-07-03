Methodology Contact us Login

Discontinuation of UK rotogravure SC and LWC pricing and change to UK 40-g newsprint pricing: Final Decision

(Fastmarkets RISI) - Following a consultation period that began May 11, 2023, Fastmarkets has decided to discontinue assessments for rotogravure lightweight coated paper (LWC) and rotogravure super-calendared paper (SC) prices in the UK to reflect changes in the printing market there.

July 3, 2023
Pricing notice

As part of the same consultation, since the sale prices of 40-g newsprint in the UK are now frequently quoted directly during price research, Fastmarkets RISI has decided to report 40-g newsprint prices in the UK directly rather than basing them off 42.5-g newsprint via a half-yield formula.

Fastmarkets RISI did not receive any negative feedback to these proposed changes. As a result, the last assessments for the LWC and SC rotogravure grades and the last derived assessment for 40-g newsprint prices were published on June 8.

UK graphic paper grades impacted:

432 Newsprint, 40 g, UK, £/tonne
435 Supercalendared-A (SC-A) Rotogravure Reels, 52 g, UK, £/tonne
7 Supercalendared-A (SC-A) Rotogravure Reels, 56 g, UK, £/tonne
15 Lightweight Coated (LWC) Rotogravure Reels, 60 g, UK, £/tonne

The following derived Euro prices for the latter three grades are also being discontinued:

12011 SC rotogravure reels 56 g, UK, Euro/tonne
12012 SC rotogravure reels 52 g, UK, Euro/tonne
12016 LWC rotogravure reels 60 g, UK, Euro/tonne

To provide feedback on this discontinuation, please contact Steve Sachoff by email at: pricing.risi@fastmarkets.com.

Please add the subject heading FAO: Steve Sachoff, re: UK mechanical paper prices.

To see all Fastmarkets RISI pricing methodology and specification documents see here.
To see all Fastmarkets RISI pricing notices please see here.

