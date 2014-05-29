Dominican Republic’s Q1 rebar output up 12% on construction demand

Paragraph entered by Atlantic migration, in order for SteelFirst articles to display correctly on Metal Bulletin.

Production reached 113,900 tonnes, up from 101,800 tonnes in the same period a year ago, according to figures published by the country’s central bank.

Rebar output came to 404,100 tonnes for the whole of 2013, the bank said.

The construction industry in the Dominican Republic grew by 14.6% year-on-year in January-March 2014, mainly as a result of school and highway building projects.

The country’s gross domestic product (GDP) went up by 5.5% in the first quarter of 2014 compared with the corresponding period last year.