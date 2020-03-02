Düsseldorf wire and tube fair is postponed due to coronavirus

The international trade fair for wire, cable, tube and pipe industries was due to take place on March 30 to April 3.

“We are following the recommendation of the crisis management team of the German government to take into account the principles of the Robert Koch Institute when making a risk assessment of major events. On the basis of this recommendation and the recent significant increase in the number of infected persons, including in Europe, Messe Düsseldorf has reassessed the situation,” it said on its website.

“Added to this is the uncertainty of numerous exhibitors and visitors at the events in March and the complicated travel situation, especially for international customers,” it added.

“Our customers, partners and employees trust us. Not only when it comes to the professional and successful handling of major international events in Düsseldorf. They can also have this trust in us when we make decisions about critical situations in the interests of their safety,” Werner M Dornscheidt, chief executive officer of Messe Düsseldorf GmbH, said in the statement

The Lord Mayor of the City of Düsseldorf and chairman of the supervisory board of Messe Düsseldorf, Thomas Geise, added that the “postponements at the present time are necessary for Messe Düsseldorf and its customers in view of the increasingly dynamic developments”.

The last Düsseldorf tube and wire fair, which takes place every two years, reportedly had 70,000 visitors from 130 countries in 2018.

“In close coordination with all partners involved, the company will promptly discuss alternative trade fair dates in order to guarantee planning can reliably proceed,” it added.

No new dates have been given.

Fastmarkets has heard that at least 21 well-known companies are not attending the Irepas meeting in Serbia, which is currently being held from March 1 to 3, because of fears over the coronavirus.

There are growing concerns in Europe over the situation in Northern Italy and the possible impact on the Italian steel sector.