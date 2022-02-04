Early publication of Latin America steel export prices

These prices are published between 2pm and 3pm weekly on Fridays, but publication was slightly earlier than unusual on February 4.

The code and name for the prices are as follows:

MB-STE-0566 – Steel slab export, fob main port Brazil

MB-STE-0133 – Steel hot-rolled coil (dry) export, fob main port Latin America

MB-STE-0134 – Steel heavy plate (thicker than 10mm) export, fob main port Latin America

MB-STE-0132 – Steel cold-rolled coil export, fob main port Latin America

MB-STE-0130 – Steel wire rod (mesh quality) export, fob main port Latin America

MB-STE-0128 – Steel billet export, fob main port Latin America

To provide feedback on the early publication of this price assessment, please contact Felipe Peroni by email at pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading: FAO: Felipe Peroni re: Fastmarkets’ Latin America steel export prices.

To see all of Fastmarkets’ pricing methodology and specification documents, please go to https://www.fastmarkets.com/about-us/methodology.

