Early publication of steel hollow sections price

The data collection window for this price normally closes at 4pm New York time, with the price published by 5pm.

The code, name and current specifications for the item are as follows:

MB-STE-0020 - Steel hollow sections ASTM A500 Grade B domestic, fob mill US

Quality: ASTM A500, Grade B. 4in x 4in x 3/16in gauge, 42ft, hot-rolled bare

Quantity: Min 100 tons

Location: fob US mill

Unit: US dollars per short ton

Publication: Weekly, Thursday from 4-5pm New York time

To provide feedback on the early publication of this price assessment, please contact Rijuta Dey Bera by email at pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading: FAO: Rijuta Dey Bera re: Fastmarkets’ steel hollow sections.

To see all of Fastmarkets’ pricing methodology and specification documents, go to https://www.fastmarkets.com/methodology.

