Early publication of steel hollow sections price
Fastmarkets published its weekly steel hollow structural sections price earlier than scheduled on Thursday January 13 due to a reviewer error
The data collection window for this price normally closes at 4pm New York time, with the price published by 5pm.
The code, name and current specifications for the item are as follows:
MB-STE-0020 - Steel hollow sections ASTM A500 Grade B domestic, fob mill US
Quality: ASTM A500, Grade B. 4in x 4in x 3/16in gauge, 42ft, hot-rolled bare
Quantity: Min 100 tons
Location: fob US mill
Unit: US dollars per short ton
Publication: Weekly, Thursday from 4-5pm New York time
To provide feedback on the early publication of this price assessment, please contact Rijuta Dey Bera by email at pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading: FAO: Rijuta Dey Bera re: Fastmarkets’ steel hollow sections.
To see all of Fastmarkets’ pricing methodology and specification documents, go to https://www.fastmarkets.com/methodology.