Early publication of titanium scrap and ferro-titanium prices

The publication of Fastmarkets’ titanium scrap and ferro-titanium prices on November 30, 2022 took place earlier than scheduled due to an editor error in the approval process.

November 30, 2022
By Janie Davies
Titanium

The prices were published at 14.03 London time instead of the scheduled time of 15.00.

The data submission window had already closed and data collection and the final price assessments were not affected.

The prices that were published early are as follows:

- MB-FET-0001 Ferro-titanium 70% Ti, max 4.5% Al, ddp Europe, $/kg Ti

- MB-TI-0002 Titanium scrap turnings, unprocessed type 90/6/4, 0.5-2% Sn max, cif Europe, $/lb

- MB-TI-0001 Titanium scrap turnings, unprocessed type 90/6/4, 0.5% Sn max, cif Europe, $/lb

The publication time in Fastmarkets’ pricing database, MInD, has already been updated.

For more information or to provide feedback on the early publication of this price, or to provide information by becoming a data submitter to this price, please contact Janie Davies by email at pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add in the subject line FAO: Janie Davies re titanium scrap prices.

To see all Fastmarkets methodology and specification documents go to https://www.fastmarkets.com/methodology.

