Early publication of US hot-rolled coil index

According to Fastmarkets’ methodology, the data collection window for this price normally closes at 4pm New York time, with the price published no earlier than 4pm and no later than 5pm.

The specifications for the affected price are as follows:

MB-STE-0184 Steel hot-rolled coil index, fob mill US, $/cwt

Quality: ASTM A1011 Commercial Steel and corresponding grades. 0.09 inch-0.38 inch thick x 48-72 inches wide

Quantity: Min 50 tons

Location: fob US mill, excluding Pacific states (Washington, Oregon, California, Alaska and Hawaii) as defined by the US Census Bureau

Unit: USD per hundredweight

Publication: Daily by 5pm New York time

Notes: Standard packaging, raw materials surcharges included. Payment terms are typical commercial practice in the HRC market. Transactions that are conducted on different payment or credit terms will be adjusted back to the base specifications, taking into account discounts and standard commercial terms.

To provide feedback on the early publication of this price, or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter to the daily hot-rolled coil index, please contact Robert England by email at pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading: FAO: Robert England re: Fastmarkets’ hot-rolled coil index.

To see all of Fastmarkets’ pricing methodology and specification documents, go to https://www.fastmarkets.com/methodology.