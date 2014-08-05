EC reviews anti-dumping duties on Chinese wire rod

Paragraph entered by Atlantic migration, in order for SteelFirst articles to display correctly on Metal Bulletin.

The decision follows a complaint submitted in April from the European Steel Assn (Eurofer), which represents more than 25% of all producers of wire rod in the region, the Commission said in a statement at the weekend.

The review, which is expected to take 15 months, will determine whether there has been a “likelihood of a continuation or recurrence of dumping and injury”, as alleged by Eurofer in the application.

An anti-dumping investigation was launched in 2008, with China-origin wire rod subject to a duty of 24.6% since 2009.