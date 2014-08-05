EC reviews anti-dumping duties on Chinese wire rod
The European Commission is reviewing anti-dumping duties it imposed in 2009 on imports of wire rod from China to protect the trade bloc’s steel industry.
Paragraph entered by Atlantic migration, in order for SteelFirst articles to display correctly on Metal Bulletin.
The decision follows a complaint submitted in April from the European Steel Assn (Eurofer), which represents more than 25% of all producers of wire rod in the region, the Commission said in a statement at the weekend.
The review, which is expected to take 15 months, will determine whether there has been a “likelihood of a continuation or recurrence of dumping and injury”, as alleged by Eurofer in the application.
An anti-dumping investigation was launched in 2008, with China-origin wire rod subject to a duty of 24.6% since 2009.