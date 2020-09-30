EC starts anti-dumping investigation into CR stainless steel from India, Indonesia

The investigation follows a complaint lodged on Monday August 17 by the European steel association Eurofer.

The complaint alleges that imports of stainless steel cold-rolled flat products from India and Indonesia are being dumped and are thereby causing injury to the EU’s stainless steel industry, according to an EC notice published on Wednesday September 30.

The complaint further alleges raw materials distortions in the countries of origin that appear to result in prices that are lower than those quoted on international markets for the products in question. Evidence in the complaint concerns export restrictions in India on chromium and stainless steel scrap, and restrictions in Indonesia on nickel ore, the EC said.

The products under investigation are classified under the following CN codes:7219 31 00, 7219 32 10, 7219 32 90, 7219 33 10, 7219 33 90, 7219 34 10, 7219 34 90, 7219 35 10, 7219 35 90, 7219 90 20, 7219 90 80, 7220 20 21, 7220 20 29, 7220 20 41, 7220 20 49, 7220 20 81, 7220 20 89, 7220 90 20 and 7220 90 80.

The investigation will consider the period from 1 July 2019 to 30 June 2020.

Fastmarkets weekly price assessment for stainless steel cold-rolled sheet 2mm grade 304 transaction domestic, delivered North Europe was €1,980-2,030 ($2,318-2,376) per tonne on Friday September 25, 2020,, up by €50 per tonne week on week, but down from €1,125-2,200 per tonne on July 5 2019 at the start of the investigation period.

The investigation should be concluded within 13 months - and not more than 14 months - from the date of the publication of the EC’s notice on September 30. Provisional measures may be imposed - normally no later than seven months - and. in any event, no later than eight months - after the start of the probe.

