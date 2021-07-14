Egypt’s GASC buys 180k Romanian wheat at $265.31/mt CFR

Egypt’s state grain buyer bought 180,000 mt of Romanian milling wheat in a tender announced earlier today from Ameropa and CHS, trade sources have told Agricensus Wednesday.

The General Authority for Supply Commodities (GASC) booked 60,000 mt of Romanian milling wheat from CHS having paid $231.88/mt FOB and $266.88/mt CFR, with $35/mt for the freight.

The other two Romanian wheat cargoes were secured by Ameropa at the same $231.88/mt FOB and $262.19/mt and $266.88/mt CFR, with freight rates of $30.31/mt and $35/mt respectively.

The cargoes were for shipment between September 11-20 with payment via a 180-day letter of credit.

At its last reported tender, which closed on July 5, GASC booked 240,000 mt at $269.83/mt CFR and $238.38/mt FOB.

Cargoes to be sourced from Russia and Romania and shipped between September 1-15.

Details of previous GASC buying can be found on the Tender Dashboard.