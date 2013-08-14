EMR named preferred bidder for Sita UK scrapyards

European Metal Recycling (EMR) has been named the preferred bidder to purchase a number of scrapyards from Sita UK, a spokesman for the seller told Metal Bulletin sister title Steel First on Wednesday August 14.

The sites are metals yards in Boreham, Norwich, Sheffield and Coventry and a processing facility in Lenwade. Sita is one of the UK’s largest metal recyclers.

EMR is the UK’s largest scrap metal recycler, a company source told Steel First.

EMR was not able to comment on the potential purchase of Sita’s yards at the time of publication.

Sita UK has completed a 45-day consultation with staff about the potential closure of its UK metal recycling operations, and will make a formal decision on the future of the UK business at the end of August, the spokesman said.

Sita UK is owned by France-based utility company Suez Environment.

