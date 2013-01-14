Energy technology company Ansaldo changes name to Nidec ASI

Paragraph entered by Atlantic migration, in order for SteelFirst articles to display correctly on Metal Bulletin.

The company officially announced its name change last week.

“Following the company name change, all existing deeds, contracts and agreements with our company remain fully effective, with no need for amendment or modification,” Nidec ASI said.

Company representatives were not available to comment on reasons behind the name change at the time of publication.

However, the company said that “leaving the name Ansaldo, with its rich heritage and prestige, has not been an easy decision”.

Nidec ASI has operations in eight countries.

In 2012, the company was responsible for revamping the blast furnaces at Tata Steel UK’s Teesside site at Redcar.