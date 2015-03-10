ENRC sells Northam Platinum stake for $203m

ENRC has sold its 13% stake in Northam Platinum for ZAR2.5 billion ($203 million), the South African platinum producer said on Tuesday March 10.

The Kazakh-based miner conducted a strategic review and concluded that the stake was a non-core asset, Northam said.

The stake was written down by $120 million in early 2013 as ENRC announced various impairments.

“Prior to this announcement, ENRC held 51,732,782 ordinary shares in Northam constituting approximately 13.01% of Northam’s issued share capital […] the entire ENRC stake was placed at a price of ZAR48.25 per Northam share, representing a total transaction value of approximately ZAR2.5 billion,” Northam said.

ENRC, which makes products including copper, ferro-alloys and cobalt, delisted from the London Stock Exchange at the end of 2013 when it was bought out by its founding shareholders, becoming part of Eurasian Resources Group.

