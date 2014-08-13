Erdemir warns buyers against dealing with fake Dubai representative
Erdemir Group issued a warning to its customers last week to beware a person passing himself off falsely as a representative of the Turkish steelmaker.
The warning concerned a person heard to be visiting companies in the Middle East and introducing himself wrongly as Erdemir’s Dubai manager.
The group noted that it has no office in Dubai, and that any pro-forma invoices signed by the fake manager were invalid.