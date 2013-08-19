Essar Steel launches specialised steel products for India’s Kerala state

Paragraph entered by Atlantic migration, in order for SteelFirst articles to display correctly on Metal Bulletin.

The products, which include roofing and wood-finished steel products, will largely be used in the housing and industrial resorts segment, Essar Steel announced on Wednesday August 14.

They are extremely durable and highly resistant to corrosion, peeling and flaking, it said.

“Kerala is an important market for our products and we are targeting a market share of about 25%,” RV Sridhar, Essar Steel’s downstream and automobile business head, said in a statement.

The size of the Kerala market is about 100,000 tonnes per annum and it is growing at a rate of 15% per annum, Sridhar adds.

Essar will manufacture the products at its Pune facility, where it has a state-of-the-art, colour-coating unit with an annual output of 400,000 million tonnes, the company statement adds.

The company currently exports these products to Europe, Russia and African countries.

