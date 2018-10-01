Established in 1882. Evolving in 2018.

A unified brand strategy has shown to be very important to the market. We have heard many questions about our family of brands and how we correlate with one another. We did not take this lightly and determined it imperative to communicate that we are a seamless organization with unmatched product breadth and geographic reach.

Fastmarkets will combine the strengths of our brands - Metal Bulletin, American Metal Market, Industrial Minerals and Scrap Price Bulletin - continuing the evolution of our data, solutions and market insights and allowing us to deliver even more value to the market. Our core methodology and expertise that has driven us for more than 130 years will be carried over into this new era as Fastmarkets.

This change complements the huge investments we have made in our people and platforms, which make it simpler to work with our data. By combining the forces of our pricing and editorial reporters all over the globe, our customers receive an even deeper view of the markets and the regions that they follow most.

Today our name has changed but one thing will remain the same-– our commitment to transparency and providing unparalleled, expert data and insights. Our customers remain at the core of this business and are the driving factor in our strategy.

Perform beyond your expectations. Unlock your potential. Master your markets.

We are Fastmarkets.

Sincerely yours,

Raju Daswani

CEO, Fastmarkets