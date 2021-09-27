Ethiopia tenders for 200,000 mt milling wheat with UNOPS

The Ethiopian government, supported by an agency of the United Nations, has issued a fresh tender to secure around 200,000 mt of milling wheat, news agency Reuters reported Monday.

The UN’s office for project services (UNOPS) is looking for offers for four lots each 50,000 mt of wheat, packed in bags and supplied into several destinations in Ethiopia.

The wheat is to be delivered within 90 days after the contract’s signing and the tender is set to close on October 8.

The Ethiopian government was last in the market on August 3, when it passed on a 400,000 mt milling wheat tender.

Ethiopia is expected to increase wheat production by 1.6% to 5.2 million mt in the 2021/22 marketing year as favorable weather combines with increased mechanisation and improved irrigation in a move that is expected to boost yields.

Thus wheat imports are expected to remain stable at 1.5 million mt, with around a quarter of that likely to continue to be donated as aid.

