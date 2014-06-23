EU bans imports from Crimea

Paragraph entered by Atlantic migration, in order for SteelFirst articles to display correctly on Metal Bulletin.

From Wednesday, goods originating in Crimea and the region’s largest port, Sevastopol, may not be imported into the European Union, according to an EU statement released on Monday June 23.

Goods originating in Crimea which have been granted a certificate of origin by Ukrainian authorities may still be imported into the EU.

The EU said that the decision was part of its “non-recognition policy regarding the illegal annexation of Crimea”.

Crimea’s Sevastopol port has seen shipments of steel redirected to Ukraine’s ports of Mariupol and Odessa in the wake of Russia’s annexation of the region.

Steel First reported in April that steel traders in Crimea were having trouble replenishing stocks after having been cut off from their traditional long-term suppliers in Ukraine.

The USA and the EU imposed sanctions on Russian individuals with close ties to Russian president Vladimir Putin earlier this year.

In April sanctions were extended to companies belonging to individuals linked to Putin.