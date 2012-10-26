EU commercial vehicle registrations fall 10.7% in Jan-Sep 2012

Paragraph entered by Atlantic migration, in order for SteelFirst articles to display correctly on Metal Bulletin.

The group said the decline was due to low demand for commercial vehicles throughout Europe.

A total of 1,282,248 registrations was recorded in the first nine months of the year.

All the major markets, ACEA added, recorded negative figures over the period. Registrations fell by 3.1% in the UK, 4.2% in Germany, 7.7% in France, 25.7% in Spain and 34.6% in Italy.

Year-on-year, the figures for September were mostly even poorer, with 150,910 new commercial vehicles registered in the EU, a decrease of 13.7% year-on-year.

Figures from Greece suffered the most, with commercial vehicle registration down by 51.2% in September year-on-year. Spain saw a reduction of 32.7%, and registrations were down in Italy by 28.2%, in Germany by 16.6% and in France by 13.4%.

Only in the UK, ACEA noted, did new vehicle registrations increase in September, rising by 0.7%.