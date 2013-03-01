EU commercial vehicle registrations fall in January

Paragraph entered by Atlantic migration, in order for SteelFirst articles to display correctly on Metal Bulletin.

France had the largest number of commercial vehicle registrations, adding 33,584 vehicles in January, down by 3,659 year-on-year.

Germany ranked in second place, registering 19,913 commercial vehicles, down by 3,645 year-on-year.

But registrations rose in the UK by 976 year-on-year, taking it to third place, with 19,198 commercial vehicles registered in January.

“Of all the significant markets, the UK’s was the only one to show growth,” Acea said.

European passenger vehicle registrations fell to a 13-year low in January.

