EU construction output falls 6% year-on-year in June

Paragraph entered by Atlantic migration, in order for SteelFirst articles to display correctly on Metal Bulletin.

In the 17 eurozone countries, construction output was down 2.8% in June, compared with the corresponding month in 2011.

Production in Portugal showed the sharpest fall, down by 18.9% year-on-year in June, while a poor performance by the UK resulted in a 15.5% year-on-year fall.

Hungary and Slovakia both saw construction output fall by 11% year-on-year.

The biggest gains were made in Sweden, where production was up by 4.6%, and in Germany, at 3% year-on-year.

Split along building construction and civil engineering lines, the index showed a fall of 3.2% year-on-year in building construction in the eurozone and a decrease of 5.6% in the 27 member states of the European Union.

Data for civil engineering showed falls of 3.8% in the eurozone and 9.3% in the full EU.