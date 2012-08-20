EU construction output falls 6% year-on-year in June
Production in the construction sector across the 27 European Union member states fell by 5.8% year-on-year in June 2012, according to data released by EU statistical agency Eurostat.
Paragraph entered by Atlantic migration, in order for SteelFirst articles to display correctly on Metal Bulletin.
In the 17 eurozone countries, construction output was down 2.8% in June, compared with the corresponding month in 2011.
Production in Portugal showed the sharpest fall, down by 18.9% year-on-year in June, while a poor performance by the UK resulted in a 15.5% year-on-year fall.
Hungary and Slovakia both saw construction output fall by 11% year-on-year.
The biggest gains were made in Sweden, where production was up by 4.6%, and in Germany, at 3% year-on-year.
Split along building construction and civil engineering lines, the index showed a fall of 3.2% year-on-year in building construction in the eurozone and a decrease of 5.6% in the 27 member states of the European Union.
Data for civil engineering showed falls of 3.8% in the eurozone and 9.3% in the full EU.