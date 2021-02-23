EU decides to skip preliminary anti-subsidy duties on Turkish HRC, investigation continues

The investigation, however, will continue, the EC said on February 18.

The investigation was started in June 2020, following a complaint lodged by the European steel association Eurofer.

Provisional measures in the anti-subsidy case were scheduled to be set by March 12, 2021, with definitive measures, if any, due to be introduced by July 10 this year.

The EC imposed provisional anti-dumping duties of 4.80-7.60% on HRC from Turkey in early January 2021.

Definitive anti-dumping duties are scheduled to be set by July 13, 2021.